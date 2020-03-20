COVID-19: 16 people fined Rs 1K in Mumbai for spitting

COVID-19: 16 people fined Rs 1000 in Mumbai for spitting

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Mar 20 2020, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 18:58 ist

Amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, 16 people were penalised for spitting in public in south Mumbai in a single day, police said on Friday.

All of them were fined Rs 1,000 each under Maharashtra Police Act, an official said.

"These people were caught spitting at Marine Drive, Colaba, MRA Marg and JJ Marg areas," he said.

Three new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Maharashtra on Friday, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 52.

