COVID-19: 5 Maharashtra-returnees test positive in Chhattisgarh, tally at 177

Five migrant workers tested positive for novel coronavirus in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, taking the COVID-19 tally in the state to 177, officials said.

Of the five, four are from Raigarh district while one is from Jashpur, the latter recording its first COVID-19 case in the process, an official said.

They had returned recently from Maharashtra and were in quarantine centres since, he added.

"All five were admitted in Raigarh Medical College Hospital. With the addition of five cases, the COVID-19 count in the state has reached 177, though the number of active cases is 115, as 62 have been discharged after recovery," he added.

Chhattisgarh COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases-177, new cases-5, deaths-nil, discharged-62, active cases-115, people tested so far-48,116.