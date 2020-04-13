COVID-19: 54 new cases in Thane district, count now 240

The number of COVID-19 cases in Thane district in Maharashtra shot up by 54 on Monday to reach 240, health officials said.

Among those who tested positive for novel coronavirus are 16 men associated with a state minister, as well as police personnel and journalists, said district officials.

The figures include 31 in Thane city limits, municipal corporation spokesperson Sandeep Malavi told PTI.

"The COVID-19 cases in Thane municipal limits now stand at 76. After some journalists tested positive, the press room in TMC building has been sealed," he added.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who is an MLA from the district, announced he was getting himself quarantined as "a police official who used to travel with me has tested positive for the infection".

The break-up of cases in the district is TMC,76, KDMC-55, NMMC-50, Ambernath three, Badlapur four, MBMC-47, Thane Rural three and UMC and Bhiwandi one each, said officials.

The number of cases in neighbouring Palghar district at present is 42, the maximum of which were in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation.