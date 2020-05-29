COVID-19: 8,000-plus discharged in a day in Maharashtra

In what comes as a good sign, over 8,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Friday even as a new high of 116 deaths were reported in last 24 hours.

With 116 deaths, the progressive death toll surpassed 2,000 and currently stands at 2,098. Similarly, with 2,682 fresh positive cases, the progressive tally crossed 60,000 and now stands at 62,228.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 8,381 patients have been discharged pushing the total to 26,997 who have been treated and gone home. As far as the lab tests details are concerned, 4,33,557 persons have been tested of which 62,228 have turned positive.

Of the 116 deaths, 46 were reported on Friday and the rest between 16-26 May. According to the Public Health department, the patient doubling rate is now 15.7 days form 11 days last week.

The recovery rate has increased to 43.38 per cent, while the mortality rate is 3.37 per cent. Currently, 5,35,467 persons are in home quarantine and 35,967 people in institution quarantine.