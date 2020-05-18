COVID-19: A blow to Mumbai's street food industry

The humble vada-pav, pav-bhaji, ragda pattice, Chinese-bhel and Italian-dosa are a few of the street food items that Mumbai is going to miss for some time.

Be it the owners of India's top 100 companies in Nariman Point, a middle-class bank employee in Fort, a company executive in Bandra-Kurla Complex or a migrant thela-wala in Crawford Market, all love street food.

The majority of those engaged in street food business have left the city including the pani-puri walas from Bhuleshwar, the dhokla-makers from Chira Bazaar and the idli-walas of Dharavi.

"Street food is integral to Mumbai's culture. It is majorly dependent on migrants and in fact, a lot of migrants depend on it, be it breakfast, lunch or dinner," said Ajit Joshi, a veteran journalist-writer, who tracks Mumbai's communities and businesses.

Let's take the examples of Mahesh Luka and Kanhaiya.

Mahesh, who makes 26 types of dhoklas, a popular snack, said that he has not got a single order since the last two months. "This is the worst phase of my life," he said.

Kanhaiya took a calculated risk and left for Ayodhya, his hometown. "When the malls, community halls were being shut, I thought, abhi apna number aayega.. I left Mumbai and the day I reached home, the lockdown was imposed," said Kanhaiya, the most popular panipuriwala in Zaveri Bazaar, who also undertakes party orders.

Take the example of Kopol Niwas, where Lijjat Papad originated. "In this busy complex, mostly Gujaratis are in the food business. They make dhokla, khakra, thepla and supply to street food vendors. Today, work has come to a standstill," says Joshi.

"The small businesses have suffered badly. Those who have left will take some time to return," says veteran South Mumbai activist Dinesh Sadh.

In Mumbai, if one walks to a railway station early in the morning, they can see an idli-seller on cycle. He is known as the Dharavi idli wala anna. There are no local trains and many of them have left for their homes in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The late night omlette-pav stalls outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Churchgate, Dadar, Kurla and Andheri are nowhere to be seen. "It will take some months for things to be normal," says Pankaj Jaiswal, the general secretary of Uttar Pradesh Development Forum.