Covid-19: BMC ropes in 35 doctors, experts to mentor jumbo field hospitals

Thirty-five doctors and experts from Mumbai’s top private hospitals have joined forces with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and would mentor the jumbo field hospitals meant to combat Covid-19 in India’s financial capital of Mumbai.

The specialist doctors are from private hospitals including Breach Candy Hospital, Lilavati Hospital, Hinduja Hospital, Bombay Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Nanavati Hospital.

“Our jumbo hospitals have started working under mentorship of eminent and expert doctors from various private hospitals,” Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday.

“I am really grateful to 35 such top doctors from these hospitals who will guide our doctors at Jumbo hospitals for patient treatment through telephonic medical guidance and occasional visits, to reassure our jumbo hospital patients,” he said.

Chahal said that in the last 31 days, from 20 August-20 September, average Covid-19 death rate under BMC for these 31 days has come down to 2.2% and overall Covid-19 death rate has consequently fallen from 5.4% to 4.6%.

According to him, the BMC has started monitoring the weekly mortality rate every Monday morning with all the public and private hospitals and this has resulted in a drastic fall in the mortality rate.

“We are striving to bring the average mortality rate per day further down in the next 30 days. Besides this, due to our enhanced testing, even though the number of cases have increased from an average of 1,000 per day to approximately 2,000 per day, but still we have 4,777 Covid beds and 271 ICU beds vacant as on Sunday, ensuring smooth patient management through our 24 ward war rooms,” he said.