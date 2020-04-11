COVID-19: Borders of four towns in Thane district sealed

The district administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has sealed the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur towns in light of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday.
In an order issued on Friday night, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur were sealed for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here
As per the order, movement of people and vehicles, except those engaged in essential services, to and from these towns will be restricted.
Those defying this order will face serious consequences, he added.
'People who test negative might also have coronavirus'
Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?
Coronavirus: Counting the dead, a difficult process
COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold
Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials
Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?
'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'
COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward