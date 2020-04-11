COVID-19: Borders of 4 towns in Thane district sealed

COVID-19: Borders of four towns in Thane district sealed

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 11 2020, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 10:44 ist
Villagers stand guard to restrict the entry of outsiders following the nationwide lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak, at Uttan village in Thane. (PTI Photo)

The district administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has sealed the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur towns in light of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday.

In an order issued on Friday night, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur were sealed for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

As per the order, movement of people and vehicles, except those engaged in essential services, to and from these towns will be restricted.

Those defying this order will face serious consequences, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

'People who test negative might also have coronavirus'

'People who test negative might also have coronavirus'

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

Coronavirus: Why have so many died in New York?

Coronavirus: Counting the dead, a difficult process

Coronavirus: Counting the dead, a difficult process

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 