Covid-19 cases in Mumbai drop below 10,000

After nearly fortnight, the 24-hour Covid-19 cases in Mumbai dropped below the 10,000 mark even as there was a significant drop in the test positivity rate.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 7,895 cases and 11 deaths taking the progressive total to 9,99,862 and 16,457, respectively.

The total active cases in Mumbai now stands at 21,025, according to BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Meanwhile, as the situation seems to be improving, the BMC announced the decision for international passengers arriving from the United Arab Emirates including Dubai to Mumbai from seven-day home quarantine and RT-PCR on arrival.

During the day 57,534 tests were conducted of which 7,895 turned positive - 13.72 per cent.

On Sunday, the state reported a total of 41,327 cases and 29 deaths taking the progressive total to 72,11,810 and 1,41,808, respectively.

The active cases in the state now is 2,65,346, according to the Public Health Department.

