Covid-19 cases in Mumbai metropolitan region cross 2 lakh

The Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) crossed the two lakh mark on Monday.

The MMR, comprising five districts, spread over 6,300 sq km, now has recorded 2,03,279 positive cases and 8,302 deaths. Of these cases, the total in Mumbai stands at 1,02,423 and 5,755 deaths.

Maharashtra's coronavirus tally stands at 3,18,695 and 12,030 deaths. On Monday, 5,460 patients discharged taking the total to 1,75,029 patients discharged after full recovery.

The recovery rate in the state is 54.92%. As many as 8,240 new cases in the state on Monday. Total of 176 Covid-19 deaths reported in the state on Monday.

The case fatality rate in the state is 3.77% Out of 16,00,667 laboratory samples, 3,18,695 have been tested positive (19.91%) for Covid-19 until date.

Currently, 7,65,781 people are in home quarantine and 45,434 people are in institutional quarantine.