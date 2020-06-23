Covid-19 cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region cross one lakh-mark

The Covid-19 positive infections in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) crossed the one-lakh mark on Tuesday.

The first two Covid-19 cases in Mumbai was reported on March 11 when two persons tested positive, while the first death was reported on March 17.

The total Covid-19 positive cases in the MMR now stands at 1,01,496 and deaths at 4,781. The MMR comprises of five districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

In Maharashtra, the total cases now stands at 1,39,010 and deaths at 6,531, according to the data of the Public Health department. In the last 24 hours, 3,214 positive cases and 248 deaths were reported.

The figure of 248 deaths is the highest in a day's time, of which 75 were reported in last 48 hours and rest 173 before that.

A total of 1,925 patients were discharged in last 24 hours, taking the total to 69,631. So far, 8,02,775 tests were conducted, of which 1,39,010 have tested positive.

Four new municipal commissioners brought in

Amid rising cases in the Mumbai metropolitan region, the Maharashtra government brought in four new municipal commissioners in the area, including Thane city.

Dr Bipin Sharma was appointed Thane municipal commissioner replacing Vijay Singhal.

Abhijit Bangar has been posted as Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner, while Dr. Raj Dhayanidhi has been posted as Ulhasnagar municipal commissioner.

Dr. Vijay Rathod has been posted as Mira Bhayender municipal commissioner.