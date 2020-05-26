COVID-19 cases in Thane district cross 6,000; death toll 183

With 343 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district mounted to 6,044 on Monday, a civic official said.

With 11 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of the fatalities rose to 183.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

"A total of 154 people from Thane city tested positive on Monday, including 100 high-risk contacts," said Sandeep Malavi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 625 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.