COVID-19 cases in Thane district cross 6,000; death toll 183

COVID-19 cases in Thane cross 6,000; death toll 183

PTI
Thane,
  • May 26 2020, 03:59 ist
  • updated: May 26 2020, 03:59 ist
Migrants from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh wait to board a bus for Thane Railway Station for their onward journey by train to reach their homes, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Navi Mumbai, Friday, May 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

With 343 more people testing positive for coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Thane district mounted to 6,044 on Monday, a civic official said.

With 11 more people succumbing to the viral infection, the number of the fatalities rose to 183.

"A total of 154 people from Thane city tested positive on Monday, including 100 high-risk contacts," said Sandeep Malavi, Deputy Municipal Commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation.

Neighbouring Palghar district has so far reported 625 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. 

