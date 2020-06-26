Covid-19 cases increasing in Maharashtra's interiors

The Mumbai-Pune belt is the worst Covid-19 affected zone of India but the virus is creating big problems in some other districts in Maharashtra as well.

Besides the six districts of the Mumbai and Pune metropolitan regions, the four worst-affected districts are Solapur, Jalgaon, Aurangabad and Nashik.

The Solapur district in Western Maharashtra has recorded 2,440 cases and 236 deaths while Aurangabad in Marathwada region recorded 4,084 cases and 211 deaths.

In North Maharashtra, Nashik recorded 2,652 cases and 204 deaths while Jalgaon recorded 3,276 cases and 194 deaths.

The state's winter capital of Nagpur in the Vidarbha region has recorded 1,408 cases and 13 deaths.

The Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR) comprising five districts - Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad - reported 1,07,714 cases and 5,065 deaths while Pune has 18,015 cases and 659 cases.