Covid-19 cases jump in Maharashtra 

In a massive jump in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra reported 1,000-plus new cases on Wednesday pushing the active cases beyond the 5,000-mark even as the Mumbai civic body notified advisories for the public to counter yet another wave of the pandemic.

During the day, Maharashtra reported 1,115 new cases and nine deaths taking the progressive total to 81,52,291 and 1,48,470, respectively.

The total active Covid-19 cases in the state now stands at 5,421, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme of the Public Health Department.

During the last 24 hours, Mumbai reported 320 new cases while the same for the larger Mumbai metropolitan region was 590.

The day’s total of 1,115 new cases and 9 deaths - is a jump that is the highest after five to six months.

Throughout the day, 560 patients were discharged taking the total number of treated patients to 79,98,400.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has advised people to stay away from overcrowded and poorly ventilated settings.

People have been advised to wear masks in crowded and closed settings.

The BMC also urged people to follow social distancing norms - to avoid the transmission of the viral infection.

If people are facing respiratory issues, they must avoid personal contacts.

The BMC has asked for use of masks by doctors, paramedics and healthcare workers as well as patients and their attendants.