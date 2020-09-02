Covid-19 cases rise in Mumbai after being stable for some time

After being stable for nearly a month, Covid-19 cases in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have started rising, again

For the last week, on an average, the coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose by over 1,200, and in MMR by over 3,500.

The Mumbai-MMR region continues to remain India’s Covid-19 hotspot.

But the Maharashtra government and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have attributed the rise to significant ramping up of testing facilities in Mumbai and its suburbs.

As on Tuesday, the total progressive total in Mumbai and MMR was 1,46,947 and 3,37,485, respectively, while the deaths reported were 7,693 and 12,926, respectively.

Besides, because of the gradual unlocking process more people are travelling by road though the suburban railway network of Central Railway and Western Railway are carrying people engaged in essential services and those Central and state governments.

With cases rising in the last week of August, the government took a conservative approach and decided not to succumb to the pressure of opeining up places of worship and gyms.

“More than 9,000 tests are being conducted in Mumbai daily. The recovery rate of the metropolis is 81 per cent and the doubling rate is 80 days,” BMC officials said, adding that the active patients are around 20,000.

In the Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of MMR which includes nine municipal corporations, including that of Mumbai’s sister city of Thane and satellite township of Navi Mumbai, the bed strength has been augmented significantly. Of these nine, seven have reported 10,000-plus cases. The cases in Thane and Navi Mumbai are a whopping 19,890 and 29,072, respectively. The area of concern is the Kalyan-Dombivli region that has reported 32,397.

“The figure could go up further. During the Ganesh festival, people have travelled in Mumbai-MMR and also to the hinterland. Besides, now inter-district travel has been allowed. In a fortnight’s time, there would be an increase,” a senior Mumbai-based general physician said.