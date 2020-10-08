Covid-19 cases surge in Mumbai amid relaxations

With the unlock process in full swing and more relaxations being announced, there has been a surge of Covid-19 cases in India’s financial capital of Mumbai.

In the last seven days, the novel coronavirus cases have increased by an average of 2,200-plus though the death toll has remained below 50.

On Wednesday, the new cases reached a record high of 2,848.

In Mumbai, the progressive total cases stand at 2,19,938 and deaths 9,245, according to data compiled by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Maharashtra’s Public Health Department.

“The spike is because of the unlocking process, movement on the streets and opening of restaurants and market places. Industries and offices have also started in Mumbai,” BMC officials said on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that from Friday, the Central Railway will start operating five inter-city trains including ones between Mumbai and Pune.

With the unlock process and the Navratri/Dussera festival round the corner, there could be a surge in Covid-19 cases, say epidemiologists.