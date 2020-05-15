COVID-19: Centre yet to respond on Maharashtra govt's request to resume local trains

The Centre is yet to respond to the request of the Maharashtra government to allow running on select suburban locals in Mumbai only for people engaged in the essential services.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has made the formal request when Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting of all CMs through video-conference.

However, as far as full-fledged restoration is concerned, it would take time, according to sources in Maharashtra government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

More than 80 lakh people use Mumbai's suburban network daily, that is spread across six lines of Central Railway and Western Railway covering 390-odd km and 157 stations in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The CR and WR collectively run 3,029 services daily.

During the lockdown period, the two railway administrations have carried out extensive maintenance on the suburban network which is otherwise not possible during busy train schedules. The health of the tracks, railway over bridges too has been tested.