Covid-19 crisis: BMC launches drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai

In a major initiative, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday launched a special drive-in vaccination facility for the elderly and specially-abled – perhaps the first of its kind – in India.

The drive-in facility was launched at the Kohinoor parking lot in Dadar.

The effort is being coordinated by the G/North municipal ward of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kohinoor has the facility of vaccinating 5,000 people on a daily basis. “Of them, 200 will be able to drive in to take the jabs… they can also spend 30 minutes mandatory waiting in their cars. Those who use the facility will only have to pay the relevant parking charges,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

The same premises were used for drive-in testing by the BMC last year.

In the facility, Covishield vaccine is available.