BMC launches drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai

Covid-19 crisis: BMC launches drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai

The drive-in facility has been launched at the Kohinoor parking lot in Dadar

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 04 2021, 16:46 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 16:48 ist
A woman gets inoculated at a drive-in vaccination facility in Mumbai on May 4. Credit: AFP Photo

In a major initiative, the Mumbai civic body on Tuesday launched a special drive-in vaccination facility for the elderly and specially-abled – perhaps the first of its kind – in India.

The drive-in facility was launched at the Kohinoor parking lot in Dadar.

The effort is being coordinated by the G/North municipal ward of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Kohinoor has the facility of vaccinating 5,000 people on a daily basis. “Of them, 200 will be able to drive in to take the jabs… they can also spend 30 minutes mandatory waiting in their cars. Those who use the facility will only have to pay the relevant parking charges,” said Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

The same premises were used for drive-in testing by the BMC last year.

In the facility, Covishield vaccine is available.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
vaccination drive
Mumbai

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

 