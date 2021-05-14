Covid-19 crisis: MakeMyTrip foundation launches community platform CoviRide

Community networks have emerged as a major lifeline during the Covid-19 pandemic as people stepped up to extend support, volunteer or offer services to fellow citizens.
To help meet essential travel and medical assistance needs during the pandemic, MakeMyTrip foundation has launched CoviRide — an open, peer-to-peer community platform designed to help individuals, organizations and larger communities to seek and provide transport-related assistance during this difficult time.
Available on mobile web and desktop <https://coviride.com/>, the community platform aims to solve one of the biggest challenges of finding transport options (intercity or intracity), including ambulance services for Covid-19 infected patients, according to a press statement.
Additionally, it helps users locate a ride to a vaccination centre, drive through oxygen centres, to and from the hospital and for medical equipment transfer such as oxygen cylinders, concentrators, medicines, among others.
Updated real-time, the platform enables private vendors and organizations to reach out to users directly as soon as a transport-related query matches their service.
Further, the ‘Offer a Ride’ feature allows individuals to volunteer and offer a ride to anyone in need for any transport assistance.
Currently, the platform lists transport leads and sources in New Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Agra and will be expanding reach to other cities shortly.
