NCP seeks clarification over Moderna use by embassy

Covid-19 crisis: NCP demands clarification over use of Moderna vaccine by French embassy

The central government has, so far, only permitted use of three vaccines in India: Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • May 13 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 16:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In a development that has the potential to snowball into a major political issue, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday claimed that the French embassy in India has procured the Moderna vaccine and it is being administered to its nationals in Navi Mumbai.

NCP chief spokesperson and state’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik sought a clarification on the same from the Centre.

According to Malik, the Indian government has permitted use of three vaccines in India -- Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India; Covaxin, being rolled out by Bharat Biotech; and Sputnik V, which is being imported from Russia.

Also Read | Maharashtra extends Covid-19 restrictions till June 1

“I have received information that the French Embassy in India has procured the Moderna vaccine and is inoculating their citizens and relatives at the Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai,” Malik said. “The question that arises is how can a non-permitted vaccine be allowed to be administered? If they can get it, why can't the Indian government get it for our citizens too?” he asked.

In a tweet, Malik asked the central government and Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan to clarify. He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar said Malik has made no details available. “As per my information, every embassy has made provisions of Covid-19 vaccines for its own staff here. However, the Maharashtra government is not taking care of its own people in the state, and instead wasting time in pointing fingers at such non-issues,” he said.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Olympics | Robots, kitbag fencers to stay in shape

Olympics | Robots, kitbag fencers to stay in shape

Muslims across the world gear up for Eid: See pics

Muslims across the world gear up for Eid: See pics

To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims

To pay or not to pay? Dilemma for ransomware victims

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Ghastly visuals from Delhi's cremation & burial grounds

Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?

Explained: Does the WHO name diseases after countries?

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

Mass adoption of EVs quite some time away in India

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

How safe are CT, X-Rays as tools to screen for Covid?

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Israel's Iron Dome intercepts Palestinian Rockets

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

Computer chips are the new toilet paper

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

What's the road ahead for the farmers' protest?

 