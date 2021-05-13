Covid-19 crisis: NCP demands clarification over use of Moderna vaccine by French embassy

In a development that has the potential to snowball into a major political issue, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday claimed that the French embassy in India has procured the Moderna vaccine and it is being administered to its nationals in Navi Mumbai.

NCP chief spokesperson and state’s Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik sought a clarification on the same from the Centre.

According to Malik, the Indian government has permitted use of three vaccines in India -- Covishield, manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India; Covaxin, being rolled out by Bharat Biotech; and Sputnik V, which is being imported from Russia.

“I have received information that the French Embassy in India has procured the Moderna vaccine and is inoculating their citizens and relatives at the Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai,” Malik said. “The question that arises is how can a non-permitted vaccine be allowed to be administered? If they can get it, why can't the Indian government get it for our citizens too?” he asked.

In a tweet, Malik asked the central government and Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan to clarify. He also tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are the 3 Vaccines that are permitted in India by our government.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Pravin Darekar said Malik has made no details available. “As per my information, every embassy has made provisions of Covid-19 vaccines for its own staff here. However, the Maharashtra government is not taking care of its own people in the state, and instead wasting time in pointing fingers at such non-issues,” he said.