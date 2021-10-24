Covid-19 death toll crosses 1.4 lakh in Maharashtra

The death toll in the state now stands at 1,40,016

Mrityunjay Bose
  • Oct 24 2021, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 20:51 ist
As of now, 1,91,401 people are in home quarantine while 903 people are in institutional quarantine. Credit: PTI Photo

The number of coronavirus deaths in Maharashtra crossed 1.40 lakh on Sunday with 18 more succumbing to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The state saw 1,410 new cases on Sunday taking the progressive total to 66,02,961, while the death toll now stands at 1,40,016. 

During the day, 1,520 patients were discharged taking the total treated patients to 64,35,439.

According to the Public Health Department, the recovery rate in the state was 97.46 per cent and the case fatality was 2.12 per cent. 

As of now, 1,91,401 people are in home quarantine while 903 people are in institutional quarantine. 

On  Sunday, in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region, 400 and 702 cases are reported respectively, taking the progressive total to 7,54,507 and 16,96,894, respectively. 

The first Covid-19 cases were detected on March 9, when a Pune-based couple, who during the last week of February 2020, had visited Dubai and later tested positive.  

The first death was reported in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra was on March 17, 2020 when a 64-year-old person, with a travel history to Dubai, passed away.

