COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai Metropolitan Region crosses 4,000-mark

Nearly three months after the first death of COVID-19 patient was reported in Maharashtra, the toll in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) has crossed the 4,000-mark even as the government intensified efforts to break the chain.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the video conference with chief ministers held on Wednesday about some of the measures like Chase-the-Virus.

The first death was reported on March 17 in Mumbai and as on June 17, the toll in Mumbai stood at 3,224 and cases 61,587.

As far as MMR is concerned, the toll stands at 4,054 and cases 86,512.

The MMR comprises of five districts of Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad - and this has the maximum cases and casualties in whole of India.

Thane - with 20,167 cases and 642 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai. Meanwhile, Pune district has dropped to the third position with 13,250 patients and 610 deaths till now. However, Pune division ranks second (after MMR) with 16,023 patients and 828 deaths.

Meanwhile, from only three isolation hospitals, the state today has 282 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, 434 dedicated COVID-19 health centres, 1,631 dedicated COVID-19 centres spread across all 36 districts.

The state now has over 2.81 lakhs isolation beds, 37,000-plus beds with oxygen facilities, nearly 8,000 ICU beds, and another 80,000 beds in 1,543 quarantine centres, 3,028 ventilators, 5.63 lakh PPEs, and 10.77 lakh masks.