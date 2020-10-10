Covid-19 deaths cross 40,000 mark in Maharashtra

The total progressive Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra crossed the 40,000 mark on Saturday, even as the Unlock-5 was implemented ahead of the Navratri and Dussera festivities.

On a brighter side, a record 26,440 persons were discharged taking the total to 12,55,779 who have successfully fought the viral pandemic.

On Saturday, 308 deaths and 11,416 fresh cases were reported.

This took the total to 40,040 deaths and 15,17,434 cases in Maharashtra, according to figures released by the Public Health Department.