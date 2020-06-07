COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra cross 3,000

The COVID-19 pandemic death toll in Maharashtra crossed the 3,000-mark on Sunday.

The deaths in Mumbai and the larger Mumbai metropolitan region also crossed the 2,000 mark.

In the last 24 hours, 91 deaths were reported across the state taking the progressive total to 3,060.

Of the total deaths in the state, Mumbai-MMR accounts for 2,064 deaths - nearly one-third of the state's casualties.

In the same period, 3,007 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 85,975.

On the other hand, 1,924 patients were discharged taking the total to 39,314.

Of the 91 deaths, 71 were reported in the MMR.

Meanwhile, the total tests crossed the 5.50 lakh mark.