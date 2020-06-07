COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra cross 3,000

COVID-19 deaths in Maharashtra cross 3,000

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 07 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 21:43 ist

The COVID-19 pandemic death toll in Maharashtra crossed the 3,000-mark on Sunday.

The deaths in Mumbai and the larger  Mumbai metropolitan region also crossed the 2,000 mark.

In the last 24 hours, 91 deaths were reported across the state taking the progressive total to 3,060.

Of the total deaths in the state,  Mumbai-MMR accounts for 2,064 deaths - nearly one-third of the state's casualties.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

In the same period,  3,007 new cases were reported pushing the tally to 85,975.

On the other hand,  1,924 patients were discharged taking the total to 39,314.

Of the 91 deaths,  71 were reported in the MMR. 

Meanwhile,  the total tests crossed the 5.50 lakh mark. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

Looking at waste as an opportunity, not garbage

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

The melody of dissent: An interview with TM Krishna

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

Delhi lifts 'special corona fee' on liquor from June 10

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

ADIA to invest Rs 5,683.50 crore in Jio platforms

 