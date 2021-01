Deaths due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000 mark on Saturday even as the total progressive cases are set to touch the 20-lakh mark.

On Saturday, 57 deaths were reported taking the total to 50,027.

The Covid-19 cumulative total now stands at 19,65,556 – with the addition of 3,581 cases.

Of the total 1,33,38,488 laboratory samples, 19,65,556 have tested positive – around 14.74 per cent. The first death was reported on March 17 in Mumbai.