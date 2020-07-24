Covid-19 doubling rate in Mumbai crosses 60 days

In what reflects the improving Covid-19 situation in India’s financial capital, the doubling rate of the pandemic has crossed 60 days.

According to the latest data of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the doubling rate now stands at 61 days.

The first positive Covid-19 case and death in Mumbai were reported on March 11 and March 17, respectively, and on March 22 the doubling rate was three days.

“From three days on March 22 to 60 days on July 22, there has been a significant improvement in doubling rate,” BMC officials said, adding that the doubling rate was based on data collected from all the 24 wards of Mumbai spread over two districts – Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban.

On July 23, the doubling rate was 61 days. On that day, the total Covid-19 positive cases stood at 1,05,829 and deaths 5,927. The active patients numbered 22,800 and the recovery rate was 72 percent.

Till date, the total number of tests conducted is 4,56,511.

The doubling rate came down after the government implemented the Chase-the-Virus policy in June-July – an example that is being replicated in other areas of Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and elsewhere. The overall policy focussed on 4 Ts – Tracing, Tracking, Testing and Treating.

The Maharashtra government and BMC ensured that at least 15 contacts are traced against every positive patient, and put to quarantine and their health was monitored.

Snapshot of Covid-19 doubling rate in Mumbai: