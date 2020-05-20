COVID-19: Elderly patient dances her way out of Pune hospital

A 65-year-old COVID-19 patient, who recovered after battling the coronavirus infection in the ICU for 10 days, danced her way out of a hospital in Maharashtra's Pune district.

A video clip of the Mangalwar Peth resident, who was discharged from the Aundh Civil Hospital, has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the sexagenarian, who suffers from arthritis, can be seen breaking into a dance with her walking stick in hand, as she exits the hospital with medical staff cheering her on.

"The woman is a diabetic and suffers from arthritis. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago after she tested positive. Her condition was serious as she suffered from breathlessness and cough and was shifted to the ICU," said Dr Sharmila Gaikwad, one of the doctors who treated her.

After spending 10 to 12 days in the ICU, the elderly patient was shifted to a general ward once her condition improved and she subsequently tested negative for the infection, she said.

"When we told her that she could now go home, she was ecstatic and she could not contain her happiness and danced while our medical staff cheered her on," she said.

While leaving the hospital, the sexagenarian thanked all the staff and nurses.

"When she was admitted, she was worried whether she would ever be able to go back home," a nurse from the hospital said.