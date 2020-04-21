Fire at hotel-turned-quarantine facility in Mumbai

COVID-19: Fire at hotel-turned-quarantine facility in Mumbai

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 21 2020, 20:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2020, 20:49 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

A fire broke out in a Mumbai hotel that has been turned into a quarantine facility.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

The hotel, Ripon Palace, a five-storey building, is located in the Mumbai Central area.

Twenty-five persons who were quarantined were evacuated safely, the Mumbai fire brigade said.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, beds, wooden furniture, AC on 1st floor of the building, which is now used as a COVID-19 quarantine center.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Mumbai
Maharashtra
Fire
quarantine
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Humans to blame for COVID-19 and other 'zoonoses'

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: UN

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

Was unable to practice as an architect for long: Tata

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

India's Internet infra not ready for virtual learning

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

'COVID-19 to impoverish millions of Middle East kids'

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

States can be stricter, not dilute lockdown norms: MHA

 