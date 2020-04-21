COVID-19: Fire at hotel-turned-quarantine facility in Mumbai

A fire broke out in a Mumbai hotel that has been turned into a quarantine facility.

The hotel, Ripon Palace, a five-storey building, is located in the Mumbai Central area.

Twenty-five persons who were quarantined were evacuated safely, the Mumbai fire brigade said.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installations, beds, wooden furniture, AC on 1st floor of the building, which is now used as a COVID-19 quarantine center.