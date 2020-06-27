Covid-19: Goa sees highest one-day rise with 89 cases

Covid-19: Goa sees highest one-day rise with 89 cases

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Jun 27 2020, 22:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2020, 22:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Goa registered its highest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases on Saturday with 89 people testing positive for novel coronavirus, taking the state's infection count to 1,128, an official said.

Fifty people were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 706 active cases, two having succumbed to the infection, he added.

"Of the 2,237 samples tested on Saturday, 89 are positive, 1,240 negative and 908 reports are awaited. In random testing carried out in Vasco's Zuarinagar, one of the state's biggest slum pockets, 24 people were detected with the infection," the official added.

Mangor Hill in Vasco continues to be the state's biggest COVID-19 case contributor with 267 people detected with the infection so far, while 217 patients have links to the area.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1128, new cases: 89, deaths: 02, discharged: 420, active cases 706, samples tested till date: 61687.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Goa
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

'Common childhood vaccine may lower Covid-19 severity'

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

Extraterrestrial life in planets around nearby star?

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

People of colour whose deaths inspired wave of protests

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

Locust attack: South, West Delhi asked to remain alert

 