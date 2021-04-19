Covid-19: Goa to tap oxygen from steel units in Bellary

Covid-19: Goa to tap oxygen from steel units in Bellary

Oxygen is a critical part of the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients, who suffer from shortness of breath

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Apr 19 2021, 23:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2021, 23:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

After tapping 20,000 litres of liquid oxygen from Kerala, steel units in Karnataka’s Ballari district may help Goa tide over possible oxygen shortage in the state, which has witnessed a severe spike in Covid-19 cases over the last two weeks.

According to Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, going by the current rate of infections in the state, the requirement of oxygen would double.

Oxygen is a critical part of the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients, who suffer from shortness of breath.

“The government is trying its best to increase its oxygen capacity. We have roped in all the companies, which were providing oxygen to us, to help us a bit to take care of GMC (Goa Medical College),” Rane said. The GMC is the top state government medical facility in the state.

Read | All above 18 years will be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine from May 1

“As far as the requirement of oxygen goes, our forecast for the future is double of what we are using today... I was told there are companies, like JSW in Ballari district which has industrial oxygen supply... They can give us oxygen which can be put to use here,” Rane
said.

On Sunday, the state government had managed to procure 20,000 litres of liquid oxygen from Kerala.

According to Rane, the state’s two top medical facilities -- the GMC and the South Goa district hospital -- consume around 63 trolleys of oxygen per day. Each trolley accounts for 150 cylinders and the requirement for the future would be even more.

“There is a short supply (of oxygen) across India. The situation is expected to worsen,” Rane said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Goa
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

Crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

NASA's helicopter makes successful flight on Mars

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

MI, DC look to outsmart each other in battle of equals

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Christie's to auction 'highest-estimated Asian artwork'

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Oscars filmmakers hail disability progress

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

Israelis get shot in the arm: Mask-free days

 