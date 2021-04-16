Covid-19: Isolation coaches on standby in Mumbai

With the total Covid-19 active cases in Mumbai inching towards the one-lakh mark, the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) has kept the isolation coaches ready for asymptomatic positive patients.
It may be recalled that in 2020 after the pandemic broke out, the Indian Railway has decided that over 5,000 coaches have been converted into Covid-19 isolation coaches across the country.
In Mumbai or the larger Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) - these Covid isolation coaches have not been used so far – however, now with the growing number of cases, the isolation coaches have been kept in a state of readiness.
Around 153 isolation coaches for Mumbai are presently available, of which 128 coaches are available with the WR and 25 with CR.
These have been parked at different sidings and can be easily put into action after necessary cleaning, washing and installation of oxygen cylinders inside it.
As far as putting these into operation, Railway officials said that it could be done on short notice. One has to take the coaches to designated places. However, the places where these would be parked have to be marked and movement has to be restricted.
The SOPs of the Maharashtra government has to be followed in these field hospitals.
