Covid-19: Kolhapur’s positivity rate, oxygen bed occupancy highest in Maharashtra

Maharashtra health department on Friday released the figures related to the weekly Covid-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy of the administrative units in the state, and directed the local administrations to decide on the level of restrictions to be imposed in those areas.

As per the data, the positivity rate of Kolhapur is 15.85 per cent and its oxygen bed occupancy is 67.41 per cent. Both these figures are the highest in the state.

Gondia recorded the lowest positivity rate of 0.83 per cent, while Wardha recorded the lowest bed occupancy level of 1.57 per cent. On June 4, the state government had notified five levels of restrictions to be imposed in various administrative units of the state as per the Covid-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Under the new rules, the health department will declare the positivity rate and the percentage of oxygen beds that are occupied for each district on every Thursday. As per the data, the number of oxygen beds occupied across the state as on June 10 was 20,697. The state’s weekly positivity rate is 5.81 per cent. The state's oxygen bed occupancy is 16.94 per cent.

Based on the numbers, the level of restrictions will be imposed by the district administrations from June 14. From June 4 to 10, a total of 17,97,920 people were tested in the state and the positive cases found during this period were 1,04,534.

Mumbai's positivity rate is 4.40 and 27.12 per cent is the oxygen bed occupancy.

The oxygen bed occupancy in Sindhudurg is 51.59 per cent, Ratnagiri 48.75 per cent and Satara is 41.06 per cent, The positivity rate in Ratnagiri is 14.12 per cent, Raigad 13.33 per cent, Sindhdurg 11.8 percent, Satara 11.3 per cent and Pune 11.11 per cent, it said.

As per the last week’s notification, areas with infection positivity rate of five per cent or less and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent will be in the first category, and can open up completely, whereas in the fifth category areas, with positivity rate of more than 20 per cent, only essential shops will remain open and office attendance will be capped at 15 per cent.