Covid-19: Local trains, vada pav will be available but let's not rush, says Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The suburban trains in Mumbai would be open for the general public and vada pav would be available on streets but let us not rush through, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena head Uddhav Thackeray said.

The suburban trains are considered to be the lifeline of Mumbai and they are currently available only for people engaged in essential services. Similarly, Mumbai's iconic street food vada pav that keeps the city going is not available as streetside stalls are mostly shut.

Over the last few weeks, the chatter around the demand to open up Mumbai and end the Covid-19 lockdown has been growing.

“Trains will start, vada pav will be available…we would not be doing anything in haste. Before doing anything, let us remember that families after families are falling ill…people are dying. What happens after that kind of a lockdown in homes…who will open the lock?” Thackeray asked in the first part of the interview to Shiv Sena mouthpieces – Marathi daily broadsheet 'Saamana' and its Hindi tabloid 'Dophar ka Saamana'.

The interview was taken by Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member and Saamana's executive editor Sanjay Raut in the run-up to Thackeray's 60th birthday.

During the course of the interview, Thackeray repeatedly said that he and his government are exercising caution and asked people too to follow the same.

Thackeray admitted that restarting suburban services is very important but he has to balance both the ends. “I am not (US president) Donald Trump….I can’t see people dying in front of me,” he said, referring to the American and New York experience.