COVID-19 lockdown: 4 migrant workers killed, 3 others injured after vehicle hits them in Maharashtra

Four migrant workers were killed and three others were injured when they were hit by a tempo near Virar in the wee hours of Saturday.

The group wanted to cross over the Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary but were refused entry. Initial reports said that they wanted to go to their home state of Rajasthan.

Several people from Rajasthan and Gujarat work as masons and carpenters in Mumbai.

The incident took place at Baroli in Mandvi in Virar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway while they were returning from Talasari check post after being denied entry. They were proceeding towards Vasai town.

The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am.

The accident spot is around 100 kms from downtown Mumbai.

More details are awaited.