COVID-19 lockdown: 4 migrant workers killed, 3 others injured after vehicle hits them in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Palghar,
  • Mar 28 2020, 12:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2020, 12:13 ist
A migrant worker carries his belongings as he walks along a road to return to his village, during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease, in New Delhi. (Credit: Reuters Photo)

Four migrant workers were killed and three others were injured when they were hit by a tempo near Virar in the wee hours of Saturday.

The group wanted to cross over the Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary but were refused entry. Initial reports said that they wanted to go to their home state of Rajasthan.

Several people from Rajasthan and Gujarat work as masons and carpenters in Mumbai.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The incident took place at Baroli in Mandvi in Virar on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway while they were returning from Talasari check post after being denied entry. They were proceeding towards Vasai town.

The incident took place between 3 am and 4 am.

Track the state-wise COVID-19 cases here

The accident spot is around 100 kms from downtown Mumbai.

More details are awaited.

