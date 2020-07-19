Lockdown extended in Thane's containment areas

Covid-19: Lockdown extended in Thane's containment areas

PTI
PTI, Thane,
  • Jul 19 2020, 21:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 21:44 ist
Police officials enforce closure of shops at a market as lockdown continues to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, in Thane, Sunday, July 19, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

The ongoing lockdown in Thane district of Maharashtra, which was supposed to end on July 19 midnight, has been extended till July 31 in select areas in view of the rise in Covid-19 cases, a senior official said.

The extended lockdown is applicable for municipal corporations of Mira Bhayandar, Kalyan-Dombivali and Bhiwandi-Nizampur, which all fall under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), where cases are on the rise.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The extended shutdowns will remain in force in existing and new containment zones, stated an order issued by Thane district collector Rajesh Narvekar.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Thane district stood at 65,927 as of July 18 with 1,870 deaths.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Thane
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

These bacteria survive by eating metal!

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

In Sweden, a 'second-hand' mall draws big crowds

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Now, watch the world from the perspective of a beetle

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

Bengaluru tattoo parlours bleed red ink as virus rages

 