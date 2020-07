Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,30,599 on Thursday with the addition of 6,875 new cases, while 219 deaths took the toll to 9,667, the state health department said.

A health department statement here said 4,067 patientswere also discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries to 1,27,259 in the state.

There are 93,673 active cases in the state, it said.

So far, 12,22,487 people have been tested for Covid-19 in Maharashtra, the statement added.