Maharashtra adds 8,240 Covid-19 cases; deaths top 12k

Covid-19: Maharashtra adds 8,240 new cases; deaths top 12,000

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 20 2020, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 21:15 ist
Health workers wearing PPE suits conduct a free Covid-19 screening of the residents, at Malad in Mumbai, Monday. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,18,695 on Monday with the addition of 8,240 new cases, while the death toll crossed the 12,000-mark, the state health department said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

With 176 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 12,030, the department said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

A total of 5,460 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,75,029, the department said in a statement.

There are 1,31,334 active cases in the state at present, it added.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 