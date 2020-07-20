Covid-19: Maharashtra adds 8,240 new cases; deaths top 12,000

Maharashtra's Covid-19 tally rose to 3,18,695 on Monday with the addition of 8,240 new cases, while the death toll crossed the 12,000-mark, the state health department said.

With 176 new deaths in a day, the state's fatality count increased to 12,030, the department said.

A total of 5,460 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered persons to 1,75,029, the department said in a statement.

There are 1,31,334 active cases in the state at present, it added.

