Covid-19: Maharashtra bans home isolation in 18 districts

In a major move to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government has decided to prohibit home quarantine in 18 districts across the state.

This means that nearly 50 per cent of the districts would be following the new norm – as the state is divided into a total of 36 districts.

“These are the districts where the positivity rate is higher than the average,” state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

These districts are Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg (Konkan), Pune, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Ahmednagar (Western Maharashtra), Nashik (North Maharashtra), Osmanabad, Beed, Latur and Hingoli (Marathwada), Akola, Wardha, Amravati and Gadchiroli (Vidarbha).

Normally asymptomatic patients or those who have mild symptoms of coronavirus infection are advised home isolation.

Also Read | No response to global tender on Covid-19 vaccines: Maharashtra Health Minister

“The state has 3,27,000 active Covid-19 cases and the recovery rate has improved to 93 per cent. The case positivity rate, that is the proportion of positive cases in tested samples, is around 12 per cent while the case fatality rate is 1.5 per cent,” Tope said.

The government has taken a decision to stop home isolation in the 18 districts with higher than the state’s average and the District Collectors have been asked to set up Covid Care Centres (CCCs) for asymptomatic patients.

Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said that these districts — which account for half the state’s 36 districts — were showing a rising number of cases and are unlikely to get any relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions currently imposed in the state. “These districts are now in the Red Zone and the curbs are expected to be made even more stringent after 1 June,” he hinted.

The current lockdown comes to an end at 7 am on 1 June and the state may extend it with some relaxations in areas where the positivity rate is less.

The call on the lockdown and possible relaxations would be taken in the next weekly Cabinet meeting.