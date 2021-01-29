Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 29 2021, 12:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 12:33 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till February 28. 

"Activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," reads the statement.

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maharashtra
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery

 