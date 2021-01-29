Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till February 28.
"Activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," reads the statement.
Maharashtra government extends #lockdown till February 28.
"Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28
February," reads statement.
— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021
More to follow...
The Lead: Chilling effects of true crime stories & more
SpaceX finalises funding at minimum valuation of $60 bn
DH Toon | 'Care why this is deviating from its route?'
Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like
Denied education, Devadasi kids seek end to practice
Study sheds new light on Russia mountain mystery