Covid-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till February 28

The Maharashtra government has extended the coronavirus lockdown till February 28.

"Activities already allowed and permitted from time-to-time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to February 28," reads the statement.

Maharashtra government extends #lockdown till February 28. "Activities already allowed and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with this order and shall remain in force up to 28

February," reads statement. — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

More to follow...