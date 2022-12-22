Covid-19: Maharashtra government asks people to take precautions

The Maharashtra government on Thursday urged people to take precautions in the wake of a spike in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the world.

However, the government made it clear that there is nothing to worry about.

The Covid-19 situation was discussed at a review meeting in which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present, along with Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant, Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan and Food and Drug Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod, and Chief Secretary Manukumar Shrivastava.

The Cabinet meeting presided over by Shinde also discussed the issue.

“At present there are a total 132 active cases in Maharashtra out of which 22 are in hospital. State is doing genome sequencing in identified cases. The global scenario, state’s preparedness in case of surge, vaccination etc also got discussed in this meeting,” said Fadnavis.

According to him, a nodal officer in each district will monitor the situation. “Citizens need not panic at all but everyone must take appropriate precautions,” he said, adding that masks have not been made compulsory, however, senior citizens and those ill must use masks.

“As a precautionary measure we must take precautions and use masks and ensure social distancing,” Dr Sawant said.

“So far from the information that we received, four cases were reported in India - two each in Gujarat and Odisha…there is nothing to worry about,” he said.

“Omicron sub-variant BF.7 had not been found in Maharashtra till now and the government is maintaining all precautions,” he said.

Meanwhile, managements of several temples in the state have appealed to people to use masks.

Dr Sawant said that the state would follow the policy of test-track-treat-vaccinate. "We will be in touch with the Centre," he said, adding that the Central guidelines issued from time to time would be followed.