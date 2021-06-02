Covid-19: Maharashtra government gives Haffkine Institute eight-month timeline to produce Covaxin

The Maharashtra government has given an eight-month timeline to the Haffkine Institute for production of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine in Mumbai.

As part of the process, the Haffkine Bio-Pharmaceutical Corporation Ltd is building a BSL-3 laboratory.

“We have been given a timeline of eight months and the work is being executed on a war footing. The vaccine production process involves two stages – drug substance and final drug product,” Dr Sandeep Rathod, Managing Director of Haffkine BioPharma Corp Ltd said on Wednesday.

“For production of drug substances we need to build a Bio-Safety Level- 3 (BSL-3) facility, while Haffkine already has the Fill Finish facility” said Rathod, the doctor turned IAS officer.

BSL-3 is a safety standard applicable to such facilities where work involving microbes which can cause serious disease via inhalation route takes place.

The company proposes to produce 22.8 crore doses of Covaxin in a year.

“For undertaking production of Covaxin, Haffkine Biopharma has been provided with Rs 65 crore grant by the Centre and Rs 94 crore from the Maharashtra Government,” he added.

The Maharashtra government had submitted the proposal under Mission Covid Suraksha in December 2020, while in March-April 2021, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had regularly followed up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan.

The Haffkine Institute is located in the Parel area of Mumbai and is the place where India’s first clinical trial was held in 1899, by legendary scientist Dr Waldemar Mordecai Haffkine, who invented the Plague vaccine.