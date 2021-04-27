Covid-19: Maharashtra government set to decide on various issues

At a critical stage of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government is set to take a call on various issues such as extension of the lockdown, opening up of vaccination for people above the age of 18 from 1 May itself, and setting aside funds for dealing with the pandemic.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is holding a series of formal and informal discussions ahead of the weekly Cabinet meeting scheduled on Wednesday.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government may also have to set aside Rs 7,000 crore-plus for purchase of vaccines.

“Various issues are to be discussed in the Cabinet meeting, the three parties – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – will give their opinion and we will arrive at a final decision, particularly on giving the vaccines for free, or whether to open up from 1 May or later,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the Finance and Planning portfolios. "I have signed the necessary file, the Cabinet and Chief Minister, who is the head of MVA, would take a final call," he added.

Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the Cabinet meeting would also decide on how to go about the lockdown. “In Mumbai, there has been some reduction in cases but in the rest of Maharashtra the situation is not the same…we will discuss to take an appropriate decision,” he said.

On the issue of vaccination drive, state Public Health and Family Welfare Minister Rajesh Tope said: “Availability of vaccines is a big question; we can spend, but there are limited manufacturers who can supply.”

Tope said Maharashtra plans to float a global tender to procure vaccines since two domestic manufacturers, Pune-based Serum Institute of India and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, have not yet responded to the state’s query for supply of 12 crore vaccine doses.

Meanwhile, Principal Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas shot off letters to SII CEO Adar Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech CMD Dr Krishna Ella pointing out that if the state goes for inoculation of the age group of 18-44, then about 12 crore doses would be needed. “In this context, we would like you to inform us as to how many doses you would be in a position to supply to the Maharashtra government for the next six months beginning May, 2021. Please also inform us about the procurement price per dose and other conditions, if any,” he said in letters to the chiefs of the two vaccine makers.

According to senior officials, only those beneficiaries who can afford the vaccine dose should pay for it, while the state government will bear the cost for the poorer people.