COVID-19: Maharashtra govt launches helpline to address mental health concerns

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a large impact on the mental health of Indians, with many feeling unsafe, leading to a rise in anxiety and stress. To alleviate these mental health concerns, Mpower, a pioneer in Indian mental healthcare has partnered with Government of Maharashtra and the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to launch a toll-free helpline number – 1800-120-820050 called ‘BMC-Mpower 1on1’ that will be available to citizens 24x7.

Available at free of cost for people across cities of Maharashtra, the helpline comprises experienced and trained mental health counsellors, who are clinical psychologists and psychiatrists from Mpower – The Centre, Mpower – The Foundation and Mpower – The Cell to provide much needed mental healthcare counsel and support.

The service is available in Marathi, Hindi and English to address any mental health concerns faced by citizens of Maharashtra during these trying times.

The Maharashtra government and BMC will mobilise support by using its available infrastructure, communication channels and social media platforms to propagate the ‘BMC-Mpower 1on1’ helpline and appeal to people of Maharashtra to avail this free service.