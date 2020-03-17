COVID-19: Maharashtra govt to procure 240 hotel rooms for quarantine

As the spread of COVID-19 widens, the Maharashtra government has decided to procure rooms from hotels and guest houses near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to quarantine passengers with symptoms of coronavirus.

However, those quarantined would have to pay the charges for the quarantine stay.

This option is for those who would not be preferring home-quarantine.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has decided to requisition 240-odd rooms.

Mumbai's municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, an officer of the rank of additional chief secretary, has issued the order asking addition municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs) and assistant commissioners of wards to negotiate the rates with hotel management.

As per the plan, 20 rooms will be procured from Miraj (Maidson Group), 100 from ITC Maratha, 70 rooms form PWD guest house at Andheri and 50 from Niranta Airport Transit Hotel. These rooms have to be designated as quarantine, he said.

Others who need quarantine will be sent to Seven Hills Hospital.