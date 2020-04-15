COVID-19: Maharashtra ministers blame Railways for migrant gathering in Mumbai

Two ministers in the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, accused the Railways of causing confusion about resumption of train services that led to a stampede-like situation in Mumbai.

Thousands of migrant workers had gathered outside the Bandra Railway Station area on Tuesday afternoon amid reports of resumption of train services to ferry stranded migrant workers to their hometowns.

“What was the need for the Railways to issue such a letter when the Prime Minister was scheduled to address the nation on the lockdown,” Ashok Chavan, Public Works Minister in the Maharashtra government, told reporters at a press conference through video link.

He flashed a letter of the South-Central Railway referring to ‘Janasadharan Special’ trains to clear migrant workers stranded at different locations due to the lockdown.

Chavan and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat insisted that they do not want to indulge in politics but called for an investigation into the origin of the letter and the social media buzz about resumption of train services.

“Somebody wants to disrupt the efforts taken by the Maharashtra government to contain the spread of coronavirus,” Chavan, a senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, said.

He said social media was also abuzz about plans to topple the Maharashtra government and imposition of President’s Rule.

“I do not want to indulge in politics. Whatever happened in Mumbai was purely on account of Railways. Who did this? Which officers are responsible? What is happening on social media? We will take action. There are lapses for sure,” Thorat, who is also the President of the Maharashtra Congress, said.

Shiv Sena leads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government along with NCP and Congress.

Thorat also reminded the Centre that it owes Rs 16,500 crore to Maharashtra on account of GST dues and demanded speedy release of the same.