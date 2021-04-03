Maharashtra promotes students from class 1-8 sans exam

Covid-19: Maharashtra promotes students from class 1 to 8 without exam

Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Apr 03 2021, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2021, 16:17 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

As the Covid-19 pandemic crisis keeps worsening in Maharashtra, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to promote all students from class 1 to 8 to the next class.

The decision about class 9 and 11 will be taken later.

“In view of the ongoing situation due to Covid-19, all state board students across Maharashtra state from class 1st to class 8th will be promoted to the next class without any examinations,” state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad said.

Meanwhile, board exams for class 10 and 12 are scheduled to start later this month and end in May.

