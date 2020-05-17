COVID-19: Maharashtra records alarming spike with 2,347 new cases

On the day India extended announced Lockdown 4.0, Maharashtra recorded an alarmingly high spike of 2,347 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday. Previously, a jump of 1,606 cases and 1,602 cases was recorded on May 16 and May 14, respectively.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

On Sunday, 63 deaths were reported taking the progressive total to 1,198. Similarly, with the addition of 2,343 positive cases, the progressive tally has shot to 33,053.

In Mumbai, the worst affected city in India and the financial capital, 1,571 new patients were added, that too is the biggest spike so far.

A total of 600 patients were discharged taking the total to 7,688 who had been treated and are back home.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Of the 63 COVID-related deaths, 38 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 9 in Pune, 6 in Aurangabad city, 3 in Solapur city, 3 in Raigad, 1 was recorded in Thane district, 1 in Panvel city, 1 in Latur and 1 in Amaravati city.

Out of the 63 deaths, 44 were men and 19 women. 34 of them aged over 60 years, 22 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 7 were aged less than 40 years. 41 out of 63 patients (65%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

Out of 2,73,239 laboratory samples, 2,40,186 were negative and 33,053 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until Sunday.