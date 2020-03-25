COVID-19: Maharashtra tally 116; 4 more test positive

COVID-19: Maharashtra tally 116; four more test positive

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 25 2020, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 16:07 ist
Customers stand one metre apart as a preventive measure against the novel coronavirus spread, while queuing up to buy vegetables, during total lockdown in Karad, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far, officials said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

The latest cases are from Mumbai, officials said.

The four are being treated at the municipal Kasturba Hospital in the city, the officials said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Maharashtra
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day

COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 