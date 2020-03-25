COVID-19: Maharashtra tally 116; four more test positive

Maharashtra reported four new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far, officials said.
Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here
The latest cases are from Mumbai, officials said.
The four are being treated at the municipal Kasturba Hospital in the city, the officials said.
COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day
Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot
COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed
Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits
Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life
India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1