COVID-19: Mumbai doctor donates 50 ventilators

Even as he remains on call 24x7, a Mumbai-based doctor has donated 50 ventilators plus PPE kits to Grant Medical College and JJ Hospital.

Dr Dilip Pawar, Global Medical Head, Unichem Laboratories Ltd and Honorary Consultant at Seven Hills Hospital, says it was just to supplement the efforts being made.

The donation was made to Mumbai City's Guardian Minister Aslam Sheikh, in the presence of Dr R Mankeshwar, Dean, JJ Group of Hospitals.

“We greatly appreciate how Dr Dilip Pawar has stepped forward to support India’s citizens in the face of this pandemic,” said Dr Mankeshwar.

“Since COVID-19 cases have increased, there is an acute shortage of ventilators in the city. Finally, after a lot of efforts, the American Indian Foundation and Adobe came forward and supported this cause. It's really a proud and happy moment that we will be able to save many lives during this pandemic situation,'' said Dr Pawar.

Dr Pawar had been working to combat Covid-19 for the last two months. Earlier, he was involved with BMC Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivali for treating Corona patients. He has also worked at the Corona Care Centre and now he is associated with Seven Hills Hospital for the same.

After realising that there is shortage of ventilators in various hospitals across India, he came out with the small initiative.