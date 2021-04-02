Covid-19: Mumbai local trains won't be shut, says Maharashtra govt

Mumbai local trains won't be shut: Maharashtra govt

We will have to come out with some strategy, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • Apr 02 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2021, 17:03 ist
Commuters rush to board a suburban train at CSMT station prior to the night curfew, amid coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid strict restrictions and SOPs in place to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the city, the Maharashtra government on Friday clarified that the suburban local trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will not be shut for the public.

“Covid-19 cases are growing. However, 80 per cent plus people are asymptomatic. We are reviewing the situation constantly,” Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar said.

According to Wadettiwar, several restrictions will be in place. The government had gradually imposed restrictions on the timings and on who can and cannot travel in which time period before the general public was allowed to take the local trains, he said.

“The trains will not stop...we will have to come out with some strategy,” he added.

 

 

Mumbai
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

