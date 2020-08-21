Covid-19: Mumbai Metropolitan Region crosses 3 lakh-mark

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) crossed the three lakh-mark of Covid-19 cases on Friday. The total cases in MMR now stand at 3,02,998 and deaths 12,081.

The MMR comprises of twin districts of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban and neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad. The total cases in Maharashtra stand at 6,56,450 and deaths 21,698. The number of active cases is 1,64, 562.

As many as 11,749 patients discharged on Friday taking the total to 4,70,873 Covid-19 patients discharged after full recovery. The recovery rate in the state is 71.62 per cent. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.30 per cent.

Out of 34,92,966 laboratory samples, 6,57,450 have been tested positive (18.82%) for Covid-19 until date. Currently 11,92,685 people are in home quarantine and 35,132 people are in institutional quarantine.